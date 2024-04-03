Today’s Cache | Biden Administration review board slams Microsoft’s security lapses; Yahoo buys AI news platform Artifact; Amazon offers free AI model credits for startups

April 03, 2024 02:20 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

Microsoft criticized for security amid Chinese backed hacking

A Biden administration-appointed review board issued a scathing report on Tuesday, sharply criticising Microsoft’s corporate security and transparency. The report highlighted a series of errors by the tech giant that allowed state-backed Chinese cyber operators to breach email accounts of senior U.S. officials, including Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo .The Cyber Safety Review Board, established in 2021 by executive order, pointed out shoddy cybersecurity practices, a relaxed corporate culture, and insincerity regarding the company’s knowledge of the targeted breach, which impacted several U.S. agencies dealing with China.The report concluded that Microsoft’s security culture was inadequate and needed a complete overhaul, given the company’s pervasive presence and critical role in the global technology ecosystem.

Yahoo acquires AI news platform Artifact

Yahoo announced on Tuesday that it had acquired Artifact, an AI-driven news platform founded by Instagram co-founders. The technology from Artifact will be integrated across Yahoo’s news and other sites in the U.S. This acquisition highlights the challenges faced by media startups in generating revenue, particularly as Big Tech companies like Alphabet and Meta Platforms dominate advertising sales. In January, Artifact announced it would wind down its app, citing limited market opportunities. Yahoo, which also owns news brands such as TechCrunch, Engadget, and Yahoo Finance, believes that Artifact’s AI-powered recommendation engine will enhance its news operations and deliver personalized content to its audience. Additionally, Yahoo holds a minority stake in the content recommendation platform Taboola.

Amazon offers free AI model credits for startups

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has extended its program offering free credits to startups to cover the expenses of using major AI models, the company informed Reuters in an interview. This expansion aims to increase the market share of its AI platform, Bedrock. In a bid to attract more startup customers, Amazon now allows its cloud credits to be used for models from other providers, including Anthropic, Meta, Mistral AI, and Cohere. Howard Wright, vice president and global head of startups at AWS, stated, “This is another gesture we’re making to support the startup ecosystem, hoping that startups will continue to choose AWS as their first choice.”