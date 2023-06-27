Today’s Cache | Baidu’s AI claims; Google’s Android antitrust woes; Qualcomm launches new 5G SoC 

June 27, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST

(This article is part of Today’s Cache, The Hindu’s newsletter on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, innovation and policy. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here.)

Baidu’s AI claims

China’s Baidu has claimed its latest iteration of chatbot has surpassed OpenAI’s ChatGPT on multiple key metrics. The company said its Ernie AI model is superior to “ChatGPT in comprehensive ability scores” and has outperformed “GPT-4 in several Chinese capabilities”.

Baidu’s announcement comes amid the global AI buzz kicked off by ChatGPT that has spread to China, prompting a flurry of domestic companies, including Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings, to announce rival products. OpenAI is yet to respond the claims.

Google’s Android antitrust woes

Google has urged the Supreme Court of India to squash antitrust directives against it for abuse of the Android market as it presses its legal battle against the competition watchdog in one of its most important markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in October said that Google, whose Android mobile operating system powers 97% of the 600 million smartphones in the country, had exploited its dominant position. In March, an Indian tribunal gave partial relief to the company by setting aside four of the 10 directives in the case.

Qualcomm launches new 5G SoC

Qualcomm announced Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC processor for the entry segment smartphones. The new chipset is expected to bring down the price of 5G phones in the budget category driving mass adoption.

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 is said to extend battery life and improve overall platform efficiency. The SoC supports frequencies and bandwidths globally and gets Qualcomm’s Wi-Fi 5 for strong Wi-Fi connectivity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT