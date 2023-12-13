Today’s Cache | Authors hit Meta with new AI lawsuit; What’s next for Google after Epic’s win; AI summit starts in New Delhi

December 13, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

(This article is part of Today’s Cache, The Hindu’s newsletter on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, innovation and policy. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here.)

Authors hit Meta with new AI lawsuit

Meta’s lawyers warned the company that it wasn’t advisable to use thousands of copyrighted works of literature in order to train its AI systems, but the Big Tech company did not pay heed, claimed an updated lawsuit by comedian Sarah Silverman, author Michael Chabon, and other creators. Writers have claimed that companies such as Google, Meta, and OpenAI scraped their work without permission or payment to train their chatbots or large language systems.

However, part of the previous lawsuit against Meta was dismissed last month and the authors have been working to strengthen their claims in the new lawsuit. The new complaint reportedly quotes chat logs where a Meta-affiliated researcher discussed with the company’s legal team the risks of using copyrighted media in AI training datasets.

What’s next for Google after Epic’s win

Fortnite maker Epic Games has claimed a legal victory as the court ruled that Google hurt competition in the app marketplace sector and charged high commissions on apps in the Play Store. Google plans to appeal the verdict, but Epic Games will be allowed to offer suggestions for culling the internet giant’s monopoly.

While the ruling is significant for trade regulators and app developers alike, the appeals process means that it could be years before Google is forced to pay up any fines or make any substantial changes to its business model. However, the verdict in favour of Epic Games comes at a time when Google in entangled in antitrust cases across several jurisdictions and this tips the scale in favour of those accusing the company of stifling competition.

AI summit starts in New Delhi

New Delhi this week saw the Global Partnership for Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who noted the need to foster truth in AI by addressing socio-economic issues related to it. 29 countries are part of GPAI, excluding China. The last summit was held in Japan while India will be the lead chair next year. Modi suggested exploring use cases for AI in employment and education, while pointing to the dangers of AI-powered terrorism.

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw stressed on farming and healthcare as sectors which required discussions and careful attention when dealing with AI technologies. The Indian government is trying to update its AI regulations after a slew of deepfakes targeting Bollywood celebrities.