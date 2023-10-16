Today’s Cache | Australia fines Musk’s X; U.S. continues opposing Microsoft Activision deal; Indian TWS brands register strong growth

October 16, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

Australia fines Musk’s X

An Australian regulator imposed a $386,000 on Elon Musk’s social media platform X for failing to cooperate with a probe into anti-child abuse practices. The e-Safety Commission fined X, the platform Musk rebranded from Twitter, saying it failed to respond to questions including how long it took to respond to reports of child abuse material on the platform and the methods it used to detect it.

The fine is being seen as a reputational hit to the platform that is already struggling to keep advertisers. X has been accused of going soft on moderating content, and the platform is also facing investigations in the EU for potential violation of its new tech rules after the platform allegedly failed to reign in disinformation in relation to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

U.S. continues opposing Microsoft Activision deal

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it remained focused on its appeal opposing Xbox maker Microsoft’s now-closed $69 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard but would “assess” the company’s agreement with Ubisoft. Microsoft closed the deal with Activision after winning approval from Britain on condition that they address the UK regulator’s competition concerns.

The FTC has an argument scheduled before an appeals court in December and the agency says it remains focused on appealing against clearing the deal, saying it continues to believe that the deal is a threat to competition.

Indian TWS brands register strong growth

India-based TWS brands registered strong growth as devices priced under $50 dollars dominated the market with an increase of 15% in unit sales in H1 2023. The growth was witnessed despite the overall TWS market recording a drop of 2% year-over-year in unit sales. Brands such as boAT, Boult Audio and Noise reported strong double-digit YoY growth in Q2 2023 driven by a broader portfolio of entry-level models, and rising demand for TWS in the country with low penetration.

Meanwhile, major global brands such as Apple, Samsung and Sony saw market share declines and slower growth in the absence of new models. Premium focused brands brought in incremental updates compared to low-cost models of challenger brands that are tried to innovate on design, audio features, latency, battery life and more.

