ADVERTISEMENT

Today’s Cache | Apple seeks dismissal of U.S. antitrust lawsuit; Exploring AI PCs; Google to introduce ads in AI overviews

Updated - May 22, 2024 05:54 pm IST

Published - May 22, 2024 12:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Apple has announced its intention to request the dismissal of a March lawsuit filed by the Justice Department and 15 states. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple seeks dismissal of U.S. antitrust lawsuit

Apple has announced its intention to request the dismissal of a March lawsuit filed by the Justice Department and 15 states, which accused the company of monopolizing the smartphone market, stifling competition, and inflating prices. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Julien X. Neals in New Jersey, Apple argued that it faces intense competition from well-established rivals and that the lawsuit fails to prove it has the power to charge supra-competitive prices or limit output in the smartphone market.

Unveiling the Potential of AI PCs

The PC has undergone a transformative AI upgrade, sparking optimism for a revival in an industry that has seen a steady decline in recent years. Manufacturers claim that AI PCs can process data more efficiently than traditional PCs and are capable of handling a larger volume of AI tasks directly on the device, such as chatbots. That means they do not have to rely on cloud data centers that currently power most AI applications, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Some models can even support the training of AI models, a task that requires significant computing power and is typically performed on servers.

Google to introduce ads in AI overviews

Google will start testing search and shopping ads in its AI-generated answers in the U.S. Ads will appear in a ‘sponsored’ section within AI Overview based on the query’s relevance and information, the company said in a blog post. Google has been looking to extend its dominance beyond traditional search advertising to emerging generative AI tech. It aims to boost its ad sales, a major source of revenue for the tech giant, by integrating AI in its search engine.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US