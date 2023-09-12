Today’s Cache | Apple launch day expectations; Google and U.S. ready for huge antitrust trial; More authors sue OpenAI over ChatGPT

September 12, 2023 02:14 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST

Apple launch day expectations

Apple’s most eagerly awaited event of the year is due to take place today and will be streamed worldwide at 22:30 (Indian Time). While the vast majority of watchers will be tuning in to learn the technical specifications and the price of the iPhone 15 as well as its accompanying variants, last year’s launch saw a slew of product releases across Apple’s wearable offerings. Apple’s customers are particularly looking forward to seeing whether the USB Type C will replace the iPhone’s Lightning port for good, and whether the smartphone screen’s Dynamic Island will come to base models as well.

This year’s launch event will be especially exciting as it comes after Apple opened its first two official retail stores in India, with CEO Tim Cook highlighting the importance of the country as a market. The premium gadget maker also plans to manufacture a greater share of its iPhones in India in an effort to reduce its reliance on China.

The Hindu will be tracking the event and updating its live blog.

Google and U.S. ready for huge antitrust trial

The Alphabet company and the United States will next week begin the 10-week-long trial in which the technology giant whose products are used by billions will be examined on a microscopic level to investigate whether the dominance of its search engine needs to be culled to protect the market at large. Executives from companies including Google parent Alphabet and Apple could also be called to testify

The results of the trial may lead to Google’s influence being curtailed or the company being forced to stop its search engine from serving as the default on Apple’s iPhones or as the default browser on Apple’s Safari and Mozilla’s Firefox, as the Justice Department alleged. Regulators also feel that rivals such as Bing and DuckDuckGo are unfairly pushed out of the race by Google’s aggressive moves to promote its own search engine. However, Google has denied these allegations and said users are always free to use products from other companies.

More authors sue OpenAI over ChatGPT

More authors have joined the list of angry creators who have initiated legal action against ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, claiming that the AI startup scraped their copyrighted works without consent to train the large language model which went viral last year. The latest talents to sue OpenAI include Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Chabon, playwright David Henry Hwang, and authors Matthew Klam, Rachel Louise Snyder, and Ayelet Waldman.

Other tech companies working on AI products have also been accused of illegally accessing and using the work of creators without gaining their consent or compensating them financially. Big Tech firms hit with similar lawsuits include Stability AI, Meta, Microsoft, and Google. While authors have claimed that these firms often used pirated copies of their books for AI training, OpenAI has defended the use of copyrighted media as being protected by the fair use doctrine for innovative purposes.

