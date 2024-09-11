(This article is part of Today’s Cache, The Hindu’s newsletter on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, innovation and policy. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here.)

Apple anticipates 30% growth with iPhone 16

Indian research firm CyberMedia Research (CMR) has said that it expects a strong 30% year-on-year growth for Apple after the launch of its new iPhone 16 series owing to Apple Intelligence, new A18 processors, a new Camera Control button and upgraded ultrawide sensor with a 48 MP resolution. According to the firm the hardware brand is also estimated to capture around 8% of the market share of the Indian smartphone market in CY2024, compared to the second quarter in 2024 when it has 5% of the market share.

Indian buyers have now reportedly grown to prioritise the latest iPhone models which is a change in consumer trends from before. With the series, consumer-centric GenAI applications will also become mainstream in India. Additionally, given that the Pro model is still accessible for Indian buyers, there is a chance that it will give the Google Pixel 9 some tough competition.

Google, Microsoft execs to testify in U.S. Senate

Executives from major tech firms including Google, Adobe, Microsoft and Meta will be testifying next week at the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on election-related threats. With polls for the November 5 election drawing closer, U.S. officials have been trying to tamp down online campaigns that spread misinformation. Election polls are showing a closely contested election between Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump. Kent Walker from Alphabet, Meta’s Nick Clegg and Microsoft President Brad Smith along with a representative from Adobe are all expected to attend the hearing on September 18.

In the past, U.S. intelligence assessments have found that Russia, Iran and China have all tried to meddle in the U.S. elections instead alleging that Washington interferes in their domestic affairs. Both sides have denied these claims.

OpenAI to release Strawberry in two weeks

AI firm OpenAI is planning to release ‘Strawberry,’ an AI tool for reasoning along with ChatGPT within the next couple of weeks, a report has stated. The tool is expected to be different from other conversational AI chatbots in a way that it will be able to pause and “think” before it can respond instead of answering queries immediately. OpenAI or Microsoft hasn’t confirmed the report yet.

In July, it was reported that OpenAI was working on Strawberry which was later teased by CEO Sam Altman on X. OpenAI is also rumoured to be working on its next flagship AI model Orion along with this.