Today’s Cache | An AI-powered Beatles record; India denies pressuring Twitter; Meta scientist says generative AI outdated

June 14, 2023 02:21 pm | Updated June 15, 2023 09:17 am IST

An AI-powered Beatles record

‘The last Beatles record,’ featuring the voice of John Lennon was made possible through the use of AI, said Paul McCartney. The musician described how an old demo was used to separate Lennon’s voice from the guitar to help create a “new” song that will be released later in the year. According to BBC, the demo likely features a song by Lennon titled “Now and Then,” but this is yet to be confirmed.

The Beatles broke up decades earlier and Lennon was murdered in 1980. McCartney called AI technology “scary” as well as “exciting,” and has used it previously in order to duet with Lennon’s voice. Beatles fans have also used AI to create covers of songs, or remix later songs with much earlier vocals from when the artists were younger.

India denies pressuring Twitter

India’s government has slammed Twitter’s former CEO Jack Dorsey, who claimed that the country pressured the social media platform to censor content during the 2021 farmers’ protests and also threatened to raid employees’ homes. During an interview with the ‘Breaking Points’ channel, Dorsey said that the Indian administration threatened to shut down Twitter in India.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, called the allegations an “outright lie” and said that Twitter did not comply with Indian laws until much later. He claimed that the IT Ministry wanted to specifically crack down on misinformation at the time.

Meta scientist says generative AI outdated

Facebook-parent Meta’s chief scientist Yann LeCun said that prevailing trends in AI, such as the generative AI technology underlying ChatGPT, were outdated and that the future would be joint embedding predictive architecture. He used the opportunity to promote Meta’s latest AI project: the image-based Joint Embedding Predictive Architecture, or JEPA.

JEPA will aim to let machines process ideas to complete prompts logically rather than producing results that may not always make sense. Meta is bringing more AI features to its products and also announced plans to make several of its AI models open source for research purposes.

