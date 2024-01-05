Today’s Cache | Altman exposes industry fear for Muslim voices; Metaverse investigates virtual assault; Mexican cartel extorts Wi-Fi under deadly threats

January 05, 2024 01:26 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

Sam Altman exposes industry fear for Muslim voices

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed concern on Thursday, stating that individuals from the Muslim and Arab communities in the tech industry feel hesitant to discuss their recent experiences, possibly due to the repercussions of the ongoing Gaza conflict. Altman, prominent leader of the Microsoft-backed ChatGPT project, called for increased empathy towards these communities, highlighting the fear of retaliation and damaged career prospects faced by Muslim and Arab colleagues.

In response to a query on social media, Altman, who identifies as Jewish, acknowledged rising antisemitism globally and appreciated the support within the tech industry. However, he noted a noticeable lack of similar advocacy for Muslims. Rights advocates highlight a surge in antisemitism and Islamophobia since October 7, following Hamas’ attack on Israel, resulting in 1,200 casualties according to Israeli figures.

Metaverse probes virtual assault

British authorities are contending with a groundbreaking investigation into an alleged gang rape within a virtual reality (VR) game, as reported by the New York Post. The victim, a girl under 16, immersed in a VR game, encountered a virtual assault on her animated avatar by multiple men. Though physically unharmed, the victim may endure psychological trauma akin to real-life assault, spotlighting emotional consequences in metaverse crimes.

This unprecedented case exposes the inadequacies of current laws in addressing virtual offences. UK authorities face challenges in prosecuting the accused under existing legislation, narrowly defining sexual assault as physical contact without consent. This dilemma sparks a vital debate on diverting law enforcement resources to investigate virtual crimes amidst a substantial backlog of in-person rape cases.

Mexican cartel extorts Wi-Fi under deadly threats

In the Mexican state of Michoacan, a cartel ingeniously set up illicit “narco-antennas,” coercing locals to pay for Wi-Fi under threat of violence, according to state prosecutors on Wednesday. These makeshift internet hubs, erected with stolen equipment in various towns, imposed inflated fees, ranging from 400 to 500 pesos ($25 to $30) monthly, extorting around 5,000 people and yielding approximately $150,000 per month. Victims faced terror and potential harm for non-compliance.

The criminal group, likely Los Viagras cartel, dominated the affected towns. Law enforcement, amid an ongoing investigation, confiscated equipment last week, exposing the cartel’s audacious exploitation of technology. Photos revealed the seized antennas, equipment, and routers bearing the label of Mexican internet company Telmex, owned by powerful businessman Carlos Slim. One person was detained.

