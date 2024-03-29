Today’s Cache | AI deepfakes ahead of the Indian elections; Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced for FTX fraud; Global smartphone market to rebound in 2024

March 29, 2024 02:58 pm | Updated March 30, 2024 11:06 am IST

AI deepfakes ahead of the Indian elections

A day after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in a liquor scam case, his wife Sunita read out a message from him on camera, in a video released by the Aam Aadmi Party online. But that was just one version of Kejriwal’s message that went viral — an Artificial Intelligence-generated English translation of the incarcerated politician’s communication followed, and then another Hindi version. “I’m neither shocked nor worried; all my life, I’ve struggled for a better society,” these videos said, in Kejriwal’s voice.

As India gets into election season, more and more examples of synthetic and realistic deepfakes of politicians have started appearing. Anxiety about AI deepfakes in campaigning has heightened largely because making synthetic images and videos has gotten far cheaper — and better — from four years ago, when the BJP’s Manoj Tiwari put out a low-resolution AI-generated Haryanvi dub of a video message in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections.

Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced for FTX fraud

Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison by a judge on March 28 for stealing $8 billion from customers of the now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange he founded, the last step in the former billionaire wunderkind’s dramatic downfall. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan handed down the sentence at a Manhattan court hearing after rejecting Bankman-Fried’s claim that FTX customers did not actually lose money, and accused him of lying during his trial testimony.

A jury found Bankman-Fried guilty on seven fraud and conspiracy counts stemming from FTX’s 2022 collapse in what prosecutors have called one of the biggest financial frauds in U.S. history. He acknowledged during 20 minutes of remarks to the judge that FTX customers had suffered and he offered an apology to his former FTX colleagues. The judge also said Bankman-Fried lied during his trial testimony when he said he did not know that his hedge fund had spent customer deposits taken from FTX.

Global smartphone market to rebound in 2024

Global smartphone shipments are expected to rebound 3% this year as easing inflation aids a demand recovery in emerging markets and the integration of generative AI attracts buyers to premium devices, a report by Counterpoint Research said. Emerging markets such as India, the Middle East and Africa are seen to be major growth drivers for the smartphone market, especially the budget-economy segment. The segment, consisting of phones priced between $150 and $249, is set to benefit from easing inflation in regions such as Africa and stabilisation of local currencies, it said.

The premium segment, with phones priced between $600 and $799, is expected to grow 17%. The introduction of the much-coveted Gen AI technology and the popularity of foldables will stimulate demand for this segment, the report said. Apple and Chinese rival Huawei are likely to emerge as winners in the premium market, the report said.