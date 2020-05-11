Today’s cache | 3D and AR Search on Google, Facebook’s new desktop page, and more

Now, you can do a 3D or augmented reality search on Google for about 11 human body systems and several other cellular structures. The feature allows you to move the image, and also view it up close.

Facebook has made a cool face-lift to its webpage. Among the other changes, the social network offers dark mode for its desktop users.

Microsoft is putting any end to the reply-all nightmare by blocking replies to email threads.

Qualcomm launches its new snapdragon 768G processor that will enhance gaming experience and improve performance by about 20%, compared to its predecessor, the company claims.

And finally, AMD’s latest line-up of Ryzen Pro processors are out, and they might intensify competition between AMD and Intel.

3D and AR Search on Google

It’s one thing to read about the human skeletal system, and quite another to see it up close to understand how it fits together and the different bones in the human body.

It is now possible to explore 11 human body systems with Augmented Reality (AR). Google has partnered with BioDigital, a biomedical visualisation company, to make users do a 3D or AR search of the human body.

You can search for the ‘circulatory system’ and tap “view in 3D” to view the heart close up and see how the nerves connect to it. The 3D image also has labels on each part to learn more about it, and view life-size images in AR to better understand its scale.

With this new search feature, users can also explore the Apollo 11 spacecraft in 3D. And not just with large objects, you can now search for the animal cell and zoom into its nucleus to see how it stores DNA.

Google is also partnering with Visible Body, a human anatomy visualisation application, to help people search for mitochondria to learn about it and see what’s inside it.

This search feature is available on smartphones and tablets; the 3D search option is not available in PCs.

When you search for ‘animal cell’ in your phone in a chrome browser, the 3D model search will be listed below. You can click it to view the AR image and learn more.

Facebook’s desktop page gets a much-needed face-lift

Facebook has been making a lot of changes to its app; but its webs experience wasn’t getting a lot of attention until last year’s F8 event.

At its developers’ conference in April 2019, the company said that it was working on a new desktop layout.

On Friday, the social network launched its new Facebook.com page. The face-lift significantly changes the page layout, and enables users to opt into the new dark mode.

The new page is divided into three columns, with the central one showing newsfeeds. This column has four tabs which allows users to switch between their timeline newsfeeds, videos, groups and gaming.

That’s right, the new layout has a separate tab for viewing live games.

The left column has large fonts with a predominant focus to let the user to search for newsfeeds or videos.

And the last column has something more than birthday and anniversary reminders. It lists names of your Facebook friends so you can quickly jump into a chat or video call with them.

Microsoft’s new reply-all feature

Microsoft is launching a new reply-all block feature for Office 365. The feature is designed to stop reply-all email storms. Its that situation when thousands of people start responding to an email thread because someone forgot to BCC recipients.

The protection feature will be welcome news for large organisations where the reply-all avalanche is most prevalent. It is currently launched to spot 10 reply-all emails to over 5000 recipients in 60 minutes, Microsoft said in a post.

The feature will subsequently block replies to the thread for four hours.

The company plans to gather usage telemetry and customer feedback to tweak, fine-tune and enhance the protection feature to make it more valuable to a broader range of Office 365 customers.

Qualcomm launches new Snapdragon 768G 5G processor

Qualcomm has launched its latest Snapdragon 768G Mobile Platform processor designed for immersive gaming experience with the integration of global 5G.

The new processor offers better CPU and GPU performance compared to its previous version launched about five months ago alongside the standard Snapdragon 765 and flagship Snapdragon 865.

“We are uniquely positioned to accelerate 5G commercialization at scale and Snapdragon 768G is an example of how we’re continuing to deliver solutions to address the needs of our OEM customers,” Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, said in a statement.

The new Snapdragon 768G offers improved GPU performance by an additional 15 percent, compared to the earlier version, and the clock speed on the CPU is up to 2.8GHz from 2.4GHz.

AMD’s new Ryzen PRO 4000 processors

AMD on Thursday introduced its Ryzen PRO 4000 chip, the world’s first x86 7-nanometer commercial notebook processor, ZDnet reported.

The chips are aimed at corporate users who need security-focused features and high-level reliability.

AMD is dubbing its latest processors as “the new standard for modern business PCs” with the most advanced technology needed for businesses.

AMD has been making headway on desktops and mobiles with its

Ryzen and Threadripper successes. Its technology of putting silicon into the ecosystem has been giving Intel a tough competition.

The chip maker’s Zen architecture, launched in 2017, helped it build an efficient motherboard, which the company is now pushing further.

Its Ryzen 7 Pro 4750U outperforms Intel’s i7-10710U in most benchmark tests, making it the fastest processors for ultra-thin business notebooks.

Also, its Ryzen 5 Pro 4650U outperforms Intel’s i5-1021U and i7-10510U.

AMD claims that its Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U process offer up to 20+ hours of battery life on a premium platform.

On security, the Ryzen product line up offers Memory Guard offering optional full memory encryption, along with support for Secured-Core PC features on Windows 10.