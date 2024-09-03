(This article is part of Today’s Cache, The Hindu’s newsletter on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, innovation and policy. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here.)

ADVERTISEMENT

AI anchors help journalists avoid crackdown

Venezuela is using news anchors generated with AI that appear realistic. The anchors were created as part of an initiative dubbed “Operation Retweet” by Columbia-based organisation Connects, to publish news from a dozen independent media outlets in the country thereby protecting reporters as the government has launched a crackdown on journalists and protestors.

At least 10 journalists have been arrested in Venezuela since mid-June and eight remain imprisoned on charges including terrorism. Venezuelan authorities, meanwhile, are tightlipped about the AI journalism initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where does WazirX’s stand post its wallet hack

A month after a cyberattack that cost Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX over $320 million in assets or nearly half its value, the platform is reeling from the ramifications. So far the platform has revealed that it is not possible to resume cryptocurrency withdrawals, due to insufficient token assets and that it will be pursuing Singapore Scheme of arrangement for restructuring, which could take at least six months.

The platform has also restricted INR withdrawals to 66%, with the remaining frozen funds to be released after some different investigations/ disputes end. Meanwhile, customers have bombarded the platform’s CEO with everything from prayers and pleas to threats and insults, with many believing the current period of rising crypto prices will be by the time crypto withdrawals are enabled again.

X to remain blocked in Brazil

A Brazilian Supreme Court panel unanimously upheld the decision of one of its justices to block billionaire Elon Musk’s social media platform X nationwide. The support among justices undermines the effort by Musk and his supporters to cast Justice Alexandre de Moraes as an authoritarian renegade who is intent on censoring political speech in the country.

Brazil is one of the biggest markets for X, with tens of millions of users. Its block marked a dramatic escalation in a monthslong feud between Musk and de Moraes over free speech, far-right accounts and misinformation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.