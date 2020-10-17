‘Today At Apple’ comes to India, lets customers harness the ecosystem from their homes

Hyderabad

Launching October 17, ‘Today At Apple’ bridges the gap between the company and customers with many well-known names in the creative industries — a virtual twist, too

A month after Apple India launched its official online store, ‘Today At Apple’ is set to make its way into the brand’s consumer market, just in time for the iPhone 12 series’ entry into the Indian market. These are free educational sessions Apple offers, ranging in topics from photo and video to music, coding, art, design and more.

Launched in 2017, ‘Today At Apple’ sessions essentially bridge the communication gap between customers and the company so that the consumer experience with Apple’s range of products and services is personally enriched.

Held globally with the demographic in mind, these sessions are led by the company’s selected Creative Pros (who educate customers through hands-on experiences and now virtual experiences), and, at times, top-notch artists, photographers and musicians.The sessions range from basics and how-to’s, to professional-level programs. Consumers can expect lessons on GarageBand, Photo Lab and other applications.

Seasonal and entertaining

Obviously, owing to the pandemic, ‘Today At Apple’ has limited programming at most of the global Apple Store locations. That said, the company launched a digital version of these sessions called ‘Today at Apple @ Home.’

In line with the ‘Today At Apple’ diversity, one can also look forward to free educational programming through seasonal sessions like Apple Camp (summertime ‘camps’ where children can learn new ways to create with video, art and design, and coding), Made In LDN (a creative series on video, photography, art and design, supported by the Mayor of London, featuring artwork co-created with Art Against Knives), and International Day of the Girl (October 11).

In the past, international collaborations for ‘Today At Apple’ have also come from Billie Eilish, K-Pop boy-band NCT, Khalid, Alicia Keys, architecture firm Foster & Partners, photographer Christopher Anderson, Taylor Swift, and more.

This time of physical distancing, sees many virtual collaborations with renowned creatives from the local market; Apple India’s set of artistes for the ‘Illuminating Creativity Series’ include distinguished photographers Siddhartha Joshi, Avani Rai, Anurag Banerjee, Prarthna Singh and Hashim Badani. Sessions hosted by these experts include ‘Personal Angles with Anurag Banerjee’ and ‘Shaping Photographic Narrative with Hashim Badani’.

Of course, musicians are part of the collaborative series: Raja Kumari, Prateek Kuhad, DIVINE, Lisa Mishra and Aditi Ramesh.

In your dialect...

In addition to India’s ‘Today at Apple @ Home’, gadget engraving will also be available from October 17 in English for AirPods, iPad and Apple Pencil, and in seven regional languages including Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Bengali, Tamil and Kannada and emojis for AirPods. This is ideal for those who want a personal touch, and a little help distinguishing their devices from others’, especially in a household of multiple same-model devices.

Apple India’s ‘Today at Apple @ Home: Illuminating Creativity Series’ will run from October 17 till November 29; session sign-ups at https://apple.co/illuminatingcreativity.