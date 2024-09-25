ADVERTISEMENT

'Titanic' director James Cameron joins Stability AI board

Published - September 25, 2024 09:52 am IST

Stability AI said James Cameron, the director of "Titanic" and "The Terminator" movies, had joined the artificial intelligence startup's board.

Reuters

Director James Cameron, pictured above [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Stability AI said on Tuesday that James Cameron, the director of "Titanic" and "The Terminator" movies, had joined the artificial intelligence startup's board.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meteoric rise of generative AI has drawn Hollywood's attention at a time when production costs have surged.

After OpenAI's text-to-video tool Sora created waves in February with its high-quality videos, Hollywood executives and agents met with the company to discuss potential uses for the technology, industry insiders had said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cameron's appointment takes Stability AI closer to its goal to "transform visual media" by providing creators with a full portfolio of AI tools, CEO Prem Akkaraju said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Stable Diffusion text-to-image tech allegedly used to create child abuse media and victimise a teenager

London-based Stability AI, which raised about $80 million in funding earlier this year, makes an artificial intelligence image-generation tool that rivals those made by Alphabet's Google and Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

The firm raised $101 million in a seed round led by Coatue Management and Lightspeed Venture Partners at a $1 billion valuation in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stability AI also provides Stable Video Diffusion, a text-to-video generation tool.

Cameron said the intersection of GenAI and computer-generated imagery will "unlock new ways for artists to tell stories in ways we could have never imagined."

Hollywood's relationship with AI has not been smooth sailing, however.

A major reason for writers and actors going on strike in 2023 was to seek protection for their images and their craft from the unregulated use of AI, with limits on how studios can use the technology when making movies and TV shows.

Cameron joined other newly appointed Stability AI board members, including former Facebook President Sean Parker, who serves as executive chairman of the company.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US