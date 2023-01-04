Tips to lengthen your wireless earphones’ battery life

January 04, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST

Wireless earphones were meant to solve tangled cables and exposed wire issues. To a point, they help in keeping the desk clutter-free. But their unpredictable battery life is a cause of concern for users as the device stops working while you are on calls, or are watching a movie. Such experiences can be frustrating for several users. Here are some hacks to extend the battery life of your TWS audio devices.

Pick the right one

It is important to first understand whether TWS earphones are the right choice for you. If fluctuating battery is an instant dealbreaker, then you are better off with wired earphones, as TWS earphones have a shorter life span and see a reduction in battery life after a number of charging cycles. Even if your smartphone does not have an audio jack, you can use an audio jack/USB C converter, or opt for USB C-type wired earphones. The first step is to ask yourself whether convenient portability means more to you than battery power.

If you are keen on buying a pair of TWS earphones with a long battery life, do not start looking for the best bargain. Look instead for well-reviewed products by companies that have a proven track record in the electronics sector. Investing in a mid-range device produced by a trusted smartphone maker or electronics company is a smarter move than buying an entry-level pair developed by a little known company.

It is generally advised to stay within the smartphone ecosystem while choosing a pair of TWS earphones, for the best compatibility, but sound connoisseurs may prefer premium brands for audio fidelity. Investing in a pair of earphones with more advanced Bluetooth versions will also help conserve power.

Charge, not overcharge

Keeping your wireless earphones charged and stored in their case sounds like a no-brainer, but the key is making sure they are not overcharged or left charging after already reaching 100%. This kind of overcharging can also degrade the battery performance and reduce the earphones’ life span in the long run. Buying TWS earphones that come with a battery meter on the case can help you make sure that your device is not being excessively charged.

Listen to downloaded content

Activities that make higher demands on TWS earphones such as playing high-intensity games, attending video calls with dozens of people, or streaming shows for hours on end can erode the battery life quickly. While these are all expected use cases for earphones, people who want to preserve their earphones’ battery would opt for media content that is already downloaded. Another option is keeping a pair of TWS headphones for such power hungry tasks, as their battery capacity is higher than that of TWS earphones.

Turn off extra settings

A number of TWS earphones on the market today offer features like the adjustable equalizer (EQ) and active noise cancellation (ANC). Turning off these features is another way to extend the battery life. Additionally, you can invest in a pair of earphones with smart features so that they will save power when the media is not playing. If you know you will not be using your earphones for some time, you can turn off Bluetooth on their paired devices as well.

Test before buying

Users have found to their surprise that when it comes to TWS earphones, one earphone often tends to drain its battery quicker than the other one. When buying a new pair of TWS earphones, you should ideally “break them in,” so to speak, before traveling or using them in high-pressure scenarios to learn if this is the case with your own pair. If this frequently happens to a pair of earphones you have been using for a long time, it is a possible sign that the battery in that earbud is reaching the end of its life.

Exclusive pairing

Pairing your TWS earphones with multiple devices at the same time can quickly drain the battery. It is better to keep earphones exclusive to a single device at a time, and also be vigilant about your earphones getting automatically connected to the device via Bluetooth when it is not actively in use.

Cleanliness

Due to their tiny bodies and intricate wiring, even small obstructions such as oil, hairs, and wax particles from the user’s ear can damage TWS earphones, ruin the sound quality, and force users to raise the volume - further reducing the battery life. It is essential to clean your earphones regularly, especially if you take them to the gym. Earbuds and small earphone brushes are the best choice for this. On the other hand, using alcohol can damage the product or its design.

Temperature management

Both extreme heat and cold can slash the life span of your favourite TWS earphones. To make sure this doesn’t happen, avoid exposing your device to bright sunlight and heat, while also keeping them well-protected in cold areas like air conditioned rooms and offices.

In essence

The truth is that the technology powering TWS earphones is still evolving, and is far from sustainable at the moment. TWS earphone batteries have short life cycles and there is not much innovation to reduce the e-waste caused by them. This is the trade-off for users when they give up on wires.

In case you are still not satisfied with your TWS earphones, remember to keep your product documentation handy so you can get your device examined or even exchanged during the warranty period.