Tinder to introduce ‘ID verification’ globally

It will initially be voluntary, except where mandated by law.

Popular online dating platform Tinder on August 17 said it would make ID verification available to members around the world in the coming quarters.

The product, it said, will initially be voluntary, except where mandated by law, and based on the inputs received will “evolve to ensure an equitable, inclusive and privacy-friendly approach to ID verification”.

“ID verification is complex and nuanced, which is why we are taking a test-and-learn approach to the roll-out,” Rory Kozoll, head, Trust and Safety Product at Tinder, said.

“We know one of the most valuable things Tinder can do to make members feel safe is to give them more confidence that their matches are authentic, and more control over who they interact with. And we hope all our members worldwide will see the benefits of interacting with people who have gone through our ID verification process. We look forward to a day when as many people as possible are verified on Tinder,” Mr. Kozoll added.

The company said it will take into consideration expert recommendations, inputs from its members, what documents are most appropriate in each country, and local laws and regulations, as that will determine how the feature will roll out.

“We know that in many parts of the world and within traditionally marginalised communities, people might have compelling reasons that they can’t or don’t want to share their real-world identity with an online platform,” Tracey Breeden, vice president, Safety and Social Advocacy at the Match Group, said.

She added that creating a truly equitable solution for ID verification is a challenging but critical safety project and Tinder is looking to its communities as well as experts to help inform its approach.