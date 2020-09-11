Tinder is streaming its Swipe Night in India this weekend

Swipe Night will start streaming the first episode in India at 10 AM on September 12. The second and third episodes will be aired on September 19 and 26 respectively.

Tinder will be launching Swipe Night, its first interactive video streaming event, in India this weekend after it saw a spike in member engagement amid the pandemic.

The world’s most downloaded dating app will also re-launch the event in the United States, coinciding with its global launch.

“While the global health crisis continues, we believe Swipe Night can bring a welcome change of pace to our members around the world,” said Jim Lanzone, CEO of Tinder.

Tinder estimates that social distancing, coupled with stay at home orders turned their members into chatty and creative digital daters with more messages sent globally and swipe volume rising among members under 25 years.

“When lockdowns began, we saw an immediate increase in our members' engagement on Tinder, so we know we play an important role in their stay-at-home experience,” said Lanzone.

Swipe Night provides a whole new way to match dating companions through original interactions during an event.

It is a first-person, interactive event where a group of friends are in the final hours of an apocalyptic story, waiting for an asteroid hit the earth. Individual Tinder members are protagonists.

The participants need to decide what happens to them next in just seven seconds. | Photo Credit: Tinder

As the story unfolds, the members are challenged with moral dilemmas and practical choices.

The participants need to decide what happens to them in just seven seconds. And their choices will impact who they match with and what they will chat about once the epic journey ends.

Tinder adds the key choices of the members to their profiles each week to have sufficient information about them post the apocalyptic banter to help in better match-making.

Tinder estimates that more than half of its members are Gen Z or people between 18 and 25 years. It believes that dating is all about connections and conversations, and Swipe Night will encourage new, organic conversations, based on a shared content experience that will speak their language.

“We know Gen Z speaks in content, so we intentionally built an experience that is native to how they interact,” said Ravi Mehta, Tinder’s Chief Product Officer.

