Tinder introduces ‘Share My Date’ feature to help you share key information with your contacts

April 22, 2024 03:19 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST

Dating app Tinder is introducing a “Share My Date” feature that allows people who are matching with partners to share details of their upcoming dates with people they trust, in order to let others know where they are headed and with whom.

In a press note shared on Monday, the platform said that the feature will be rolled out in the coming months to users in the U.S., UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, India, Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Japan, Brazil, Switzerland, Mexico, Netherlands, Italy, Korea, Vietnam, and Thailand.

“Share My Date is designed for pals, parents, and peers alike. With one easy link, users can share information about the date —including location, date, time, and a photo of their match—directly from the app. They can decide who they want to share their date with and create an unlimited number of dates within the app up to 30 days in advance,” said the company.

Digital mock-ups showed how users can enter the date details and share these with contacts, much like a digital calendar event. In case of sudden changes, users can also update their date event to reflect the correct information.

Tinder said that according to its research, a little more than half of singles under 30 shared details about their date with a friend.

“At Tinder, we continue to release new features that aim to create a fun, safe, and respectful experience for all,” said Tinder CMO Melissa Hobley. “Discussing plans with friends and family is a time-honored dating ritual. Share My Date streamlines this basic info-sharing so singles can jump right to the exciting part, from figuring out what to wear to prepping conversation topics.”

Tech and safety tips when using dating apps Meet your new date at a comfortable public location you are both familiar with. Do not host first-time meetings in private homes or isolated locations. Make sure your devices are securely locked during the date, and do not leave them unattended at any point during your meeting. Communicate with new partners via the dating app’s messaging service and do not immediately exchange phone numbers or private contact details. Avoid sharing the exact answers to common security questions such as your first pet, your favourite teacher’s name, your mother’s maiden name, etc. Avoid discussing your personal finances or sharing details about your salary, investments, etc. with a new date.

