Time taken for 5G will raise preparedness: Dell

Bengaluru

16 October 2021 22:17 IST

‘Network scale comparable to China’s’

India may be taking time to roll out 5G networks, but that would only enhance the country’s preparedness for the 5G play, said Saurabh Tewari, director and chief technology officer (telecom), Dell Technologies, India.

“As 5G technology itself evolves very rapidly, this extra time will prepare telecom service providers, technology and equipment players in the country for the launch of mature technologies for a smoother transition, improved subscriber experience and an efficient network strategy and architecture,” Mr. Tewari told The Hindu.

However, he added, India’s networks were well prepared for 5G roll-outs.

“India’s telecom infrastructure has often been underestimated, the reality is that our networks are world class,” Mr. Tewari said.

“The scale that we handle compares with countries such as China whose networks also cater to huge subscriber bases,” he added.