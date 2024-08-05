GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TikTok withdraws 'Lite' rewards from EU to comply with tech rules

TikTok has agreed to permanently withdraw its TikTok Lite rewards programme from the EU to comply with regulations

Published - August 05, 2024 05:10 pm IST

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of TikTok logo in this illustration picture taken March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of TikTok logo in this illustration picture taken March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

ByteDance's TikTok has agreed to permanently withdraw its TikTok Lite rewards programme from the EU to comply with the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA), the European Commission said on Monday.

TikTok Lite has a "Reward Programme" that allows users to earn points while performing certain tasks on the platform such as watching videos, liking content, following creators or inviting friends to join.

The EU in April demanded an immediate risk assessment from TikTok on the app, shortly after it was launched in France and Spain, because of concerns about its potential impact on children and users' mental health.

Under the DSA, large online platforms are required to report potential risks of new functionalities to the EU before they are launched and have to adopt effective measures to address these risks.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The EU's executive branch said TikTok had now made legally binding commitments to withdraw the rewards programme from the EU and to not launch any other programme that would circumvent that decision.

"Any breach of the commitments would immediately amount to a breach of the DSA and could therefore lead to fines," the commission said.

Another investigation whether TikTok breached online content rules aimed at protecting children and ensuring transparent advertising was still ongoing, it added.

That investigation was opened in February and put the social media platform at risk of a hefty fine.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / social networking / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.