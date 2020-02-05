TikTok users going blind with new eye colour phone flash trend

A TikTok challenge that has been doing the rounds on social media has been discovered to have some potentially dangerous consequences for the eyes.

The challenge involves the use of the phone’s rear camera to shoot a video by keeping the flash on, pointing it at one’s eyes.

In the viral video, the girl who posted it said: “If you have brown eyes this filter turns them blue! S5 + back camera and flash.”

She then ended the video showing that her eyes were blue, despite having been brown at the start of the video.

The trend appears to have started after TikTok user Maliabroo posted a video, claiming that the platform has a new filter called ‘S5’ that changes your eye colour when used with flash, mirror.co.uk reported.

As the post went viral, several TikTok viewers attempted the challenge themselves, and unsurprisingly, it didn’t work. One user wrote: “I went blind and no blue eyes.”

Another wrote: “And now I am blind.”

Experts have warned that the exposure could cause flash blindness.