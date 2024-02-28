ADVERTISEMENT

TikTok shakes up senior roles including in trust and safety unit: Report

February 28, 2024 10:38 am | Updated 10:38 am IST

TikTok is replacing several senior executives including the person running its trust and safety unit which handles content moderation.

Reuters

TikTok shakes up senior roles including in trust and safety unit. | Photo Credit: AP.

ByteDance-owned short video app TikTok is replacing several senior executives including the person running its trust and safety unit which handles content moderation, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing people at the company and a memo sent to staff.

Adam Presser, operations head of the app who reports to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, will now oversee trust and safety, according to the Information.

Last month, Chew testified before Congress alongside Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg and other tech and media heads in a hearing where lawmakers accused the companies of failing to protect children from escalating threats of sexual predation on their platforms.

Replying to questions from Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, TikTok's CEO had said that the company would spend more than $2 billion on trust and safety efforts.

Cormac Keenan, who had led global trust and safety, will now take on a strategic advisory role in the senior leadership team, a spokesperson at TikTok confirmed.

