ADVERTISEMENT

TikTok says cyberattack targeted brands and celebrity accounts, including CNN

Published - June 05, 2024 03:29 pm IST

TikTok has taken measures to stop a cyberattack targeting several brand and celebrity accounts, including news network CNN, a spokesperson for the company said

Reuters

A source at TikTok told Reuters the account of reality TV star Paris Hilton was targeted but had not been compromised [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Short video app TikTok has taken measures to stop a cyberattack targeting several brand and celebrity accounts, including news network CNN, a spokesperson for the company said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have been collaborating closely with CNN to restore account access and implement enhanced security measures to safeguard their account moving forward," the spokesperson said.

TikTok said that the number of accounts compromised is "very small" and it is working with affected account owners to restore access if needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source at TikTok told Reuters the account of reality TV star Paris Hilton was targeted but had not been compromised.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
TikTok preparing a U.S. copy of the app’s core algorithm, sources say

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

TikTok parent company ByteDance is currently challenging a law in courts that requires it to sell TikTok by next January or face a ban in the country. The White House said it wants to see Chinese-based ownership ended on national security grounds.

TikTok has argued it will not share U.S. user data with the Chinese government and that it has taken substantial measures to protect the privacy of its users.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US