TikTok remains the most installed non-gaming app globally despite proposed US ban

14 September 2020 13:57 IST

Before this, TikTok had also been in the top spot during May, June and July. India contributed around 20% of its installs, the most by any country during May and June.

Tiktok continued to be the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide in August, for the fourth consecutive month even after a ban in India, and a potential ban in the US, the largest international markets for the short-video making platform.

Installs in August increased 1.6% to more than 63 million compared with the same month last year, according to data from app intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

Indonesia and Brazil contributed the most to make it the most installed non-gaming app in this period.

Indonesia accounted for 11% of TikTok’s total downloads, and Brazil took second spot with 9% of total downloads, Sensor Tower said.

India imposed a ban on the Chinese app on June 29 this year citing security threats on the use of TikTok amid a military stand-off with China in the LAC.

In the US, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to ban TikTok on August 6.

However TikTok’s share in the number of installs for video-sharing apps in the US declined 20 percentage points to 56% in August from 76% in January this year. Shares of ByteDance’s four largest competitors increased to 44% in August.

Zoom was the second most installed non-gaming app globally during the same period. Its downloads surged 22 times to around 52 million from the same period in the previous year. India contributed to one-fourth of its installs. Facebook along with its other apps Instagram and Whatsapp took the next three spots in the top five.