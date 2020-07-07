TikTok to pull out of Hong Kong

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Bytedance-owned short-video sharing platform TikTok is pulling out of Hong Kong amid a new security law that took effect last week.
Hong Kong’s new security law is said to make it compulsory for companies doing business in the city to share user data with the Chinese government.
The legal change has made large technology companies to re-evaluate their plans on data sharing in Hong Kong.
Google and Twitter have suspended their reviews of user data requests from Hong Kong’s government just after the security law was enacted.
Facebook, too, has said it is pausing data requests from government authorities until it assesses the impact of the new law.
In this line of tech companies, TikTok happens to be the first company that has decided to leave Hong Kong. The video-sharing platform has over 150,000 users in the semi-autonomous city.
In light of recent events, we've decided to stop operations of the TikTok app in Hong Kong," a spokesperson for TikTok told new agency Axios.
The short-video sharing platform said it has not shared any user information with the Chinese government.
