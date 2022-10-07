TikTok introduces Photo Mode and expanded editing options for users

A file photo of the TikTok logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

As social media platforms and tech companies race to copy TikTok’s video-based model for market success, the viral app has introduced a range of features for users to edit their multimedia posts even further and share more photos.

TikTok’s new Photo Mode will allow users to share their images, complete with a musical background, so that other viewers can swipe through them at leisure. This is similar to Instagram’s own photo feature.

The app has also introduced more options for content creators to enhance their videos. They can now edit clips, sounds, and texts while adding overlays and sound effects. Those posting on TikTok can also speed up their videos, slow them down, and fine-tune the appearance and duration of text on their media.

People based in the U.S. and most international locations should be able to make use of the new tools and features, according to TikTok.

However, the smartphone app is still banned in India.

In spite of user privacy fears and criticism of harmful content on children’s feeds, TikTok sees around one billion active users per month. Its biggest market is the U.S.