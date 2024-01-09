GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TikTok owner ByteDance in talks with Tencent, others to sell gaming assets

TikTok owner ByteDance said on Tuesday it is in talks with multiple prospective buyers of its gaming assets, including the world's largest video games company, Tencent

January 09, 2024 10:41 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - HONG KONG

Reuters
Talks are ongoing but no deal has been reached, a ByteDance spokesperson told Reuters [File]

Talks are ongoing but no deal has been reached, a ByteDance spokesperson told Reuters [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

TikTok owner ByteDance said on Tuesday it is in talks with multiple prospective buyers of its gaming assets, including the world's largest video games company, Tencent, as the Chinese social media firm retreats from the gaming industry.

Talks are ongoing but no deal has been reached, a ByteDance spokesperson told Reuters.

ByteDance and Tencent are discussing a deal involving multiple popular video games published by ByteDance's Nuverse gaming unit including "Crystal of Atland" and "Earth: Revival", local media outlet LatePost reported on Monday.

Tencent did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

ALSO READ
After U.S. curbs, Tencent and small chip designers chase Nvidia's China crown

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

ByteDance in November said it would overhaul Nuverse and retreat from the gaming business to focus on other core businesses, five years after beginning its high-profile foray into the $185 billion global video games market.

The firm stopped working on unreleased games and planned to divest of titles already launched, people familiar with the matter told Reuters at the time.

It has been seeking buyers of its other gaming unit Moonton which it acquired in 2021, Reuters also reported in November.

ByteDance's relationship with Tencent in gaming has warmed after a period of competition. Tencent has made heavy use of ByteDance's advertising network to promote its latest game "DreamStar", Reuters reported in December.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / gaming and lottery

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.