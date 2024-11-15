ADVERTISEMENT

TikTok launches AI-powered video platform to advertisers globally

Published - November 15, 2024 09:24 am IST

ByteDance-owned TikTok on Thursday announced the global availability of its generative AI video creation platform, Symphony Creative Studios, to all advertisers

Reuters

TikTok launches AI-powered video platform to advertisers globally [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

ByteDance-owned TikTok on Thursday announced the global availability of its generative AI video creation platform, Symphony Creative Studios, to all advertisers, as the short-video app looks to boost its ad business.

Earlier this year at the TikTok World Product Summit, the social media platform unveiled a new creative content suite called 'Symphony' with an aim to help businesses, creators and agencies customise high-quality and engaging content tailored to their brands.

The suite includes Symphony Creative Studios, Symphony Assistant, Symphony Digital Avatars and TikToK ads manager.

It offers features such as turning text inputs into videos and generating previews that can be edited to finalize the content, remixing, digital avatar creation, translation and more on TikTok, the company said.

TikTok is the latest tech company to incorporate AI-generated features in its ad business as it looks to attract more brands and marketers.

