TikTok launches AI-powered video platform to advertisers globally

ByteDance-owned TikTok on Thursday announced the global availability of its generative AI video creation platform, Symphony Creative Studios, to all advertisers, as the short-video app looks to boost its ad business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year at the TikTok World Product Summit, the social media platform unveiled a new creative content suite called 'Symphony' with an aim to help businesses, creators and agencies customise high-quality and engaging content tailored to their brands.

The suite includes Symphony Creative Studios, Symphony Assistant, Symphony Digital Avatars and TikToK ads manager.

It offers features such as turning text inputs into videos and generating previews that can be edited to finalize the content, remixing, digital avatar creation, translation and more on TikTok, the company said.

TikTok is the latest tech company to incorporate AI-generated features in its ad business as it looks to attract more brands and marketers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.