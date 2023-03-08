ADVERTISEMENT

TikTok introduces “Series” for users to monetise long-format video collections

March 08, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST

The Chinese-owned video sharing app will let certain creators put 20-minute long video collections behind a paywall

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the TikTok logo | Photo Credit: AP

The Chinese-owned video app TikTok will allow select creators to put a collection of videos that are around 20 minutes in length behind a paywall as part of a feature known as ‘Series,’ reported Reuters on Wednesday.

One Series can have a collection of up to 80 videos, each of which can be 20 minutes in length, according to TikTok’s website. Non-paywalled videos may be a maximum of 10 minutes in length.

Both the TikTok app and the website are still banned in India.

Though the ByteDance-owned app has millions of users worldwide, TikTok is coming under increased scrutiny as regulators and lawmakers in the U.S.A, EU, and Canada worry that the Chinese government will be able to harvest users’ data and influence them with propaganda.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

More and more political institutions are ordering that TikTok be kept off employees’ government-owned or state devices. This week, the White House expressed its support for a bill that would give it the power to ban TikTok as well as other related foreign technology in the U.S. if they are believed to be a threat to national security.

