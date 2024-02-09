GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TikTok challenges EU supervisory fee, following Meta’s footsteps

TikTok has challenged a supervisory fee amounting to 0.05% of its annual worldwide net income to cover EU regulators' costs of monitoring compliance with new EU rules.

February 09, 2024 11:07 am | Updated 11:07 am IST

Reuters
TikTok challenges EU supervisory fee.

TikTok challenges EU supervisory fee. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Chinese online social media platform TikTok has challenged a supervisory fee amounting to 0.05% of its annual worldwide net income to cover EU regulators' costs of monitoring compliance with new EU rules, the second company to do so after Meta Platforms.

Under the Digital Services Act (DSA), 20 very large online platforms, including TikTok, Meta, Google, Apple and two very large online search engines are required to pay the annual charge.

ALSO READ
Britain invests 100 million pounds in AI research and regulation

The size of the fee accounts for the average monthly active users for each company and whether it posts a profit or loss in the preceding financial year.

"We disagree with the fee and are appealing on a number of grounds, including the use of flawed third party estimates of our monthly active user numbers as a basis for calculating the total amount," a TikTok spokesperson said.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The European Commission will defend its position in court, a spokesperson for the EU executive said in a statement. "Our decision and methodology are solid," the spokesperson said.

"The fees were due by 31 December 2023. We can confirm that all Very Large Online Platforms / Search Engines in question honoured their commitments."

Amazon and Elon Musk's X, both of which posted losses in 2022 are not expected to pay the 2023 fee though the former will have to cough up for this year as it returned to a profit last year.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.