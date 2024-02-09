TikTok challenges EU supervisory fee, following Meta’s footsteps

February 09, 2024 11:07 am | Updated 11:07 am IST

Chinese online social media platform TikTok has challenged a supervisory fee amounting to 0.05% of its annual worldwide net income to cover EU regulators' costs of monitoring compliance with new EU rules, the second company to do so after Meta Platforms.

Under the Digital Services Act (DSA), 20 very large online platforms, including TikTok, Meta, Google, Apple and two very large online search engines are required to pay the annual charge.

The size of the fee accounts for the average monthly active users for each company and whether it posts a profit or loss in the preceding financial year.

"We disagree with the fee and are appealing on a number of grounds, including the use of flawed third party estimates of our monthly active user numbers as a basis for calculating the total amount," a TikTok spokesperson said.

The European Commission will defend its position in court, a spokesperson for the EU executive said in a statement. "Our decision and methodology are solid," the spokesperson said.

"The fees were due by 31 December 2023. We can confirm that all Very Large Online Platforms / Search Engines in question honoured their commitments."

Amazon and Elon Musk's X, both of which posted losses in 2022 are not expected to pay the 2023 fee though the former will have to cough up for this year as it returned to a profit last year.