TikTok CEO sought Elon Musk's input ahead of Trump administration: Report

Published - November 25, 2024 08:43 am IST

ByteDance-owned TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew has sought input on U.S. matters from Elon Musk, a close adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported

Reuters

Chew initiated messages with the Tesla CEO in recent weeks, per WSJ | Photo Credit: REUTERS

ByteDance-owned TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew has sought input on U.S. matters from Elon Musk, a close adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday citing people familiar with the matter.

Chew initiated messages with the Tesla CEO in recent weeks and asked for his opinions on topics ranging from the incoming administration to potential tech policy, the report added. Elon Musk, TikTok, ByteDance and the Trump administration did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

Both executives have not discussed specific measures to keep TikTok running in the United States, the Journal reported, adding that Chew has kept ByteDance's senior leadership informed of the talks, with executives cautiously optimistic about finding a way forward.

ByteDance executives had been hedging their bets before the U.S. election, meeting with people close to Trump and with people close to Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, the report added.

Trump, who unsuccessfully tried to ban TikTok in 2020, has said if elected in November he would not allow TikTok to be barred.

