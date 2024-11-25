 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

TikTok CEO sought Elon Musk's input ahead of Trump administration: Report

ByteDance-owned TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew has sought input on U.S. matters from Elon Musk, a close adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported

Published - November 25, 2024 08:43 am IST

Reuters
Chew initiated messages with the Tesla CEO in recent weeks, per WSJ

Chew initiated messages with the Tesla CEO in recent weeks, per WSJ | Photo Credit: REUTERS

ByteDance-owned TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew has sought input on U.S. matters from Elon Musk, a close adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday citing people familiar with the matter.

Chew initiated messages with the Tesla CEO in recent weeks and asked for his opinions on topics ranging from the incoming administration to potential tech policy, the report added. Elon Musk, TikTok, ByteDance and the Trump administration did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

TikTok parent ByteDance’s valuation hits $300 billion amid U.S. ban uncertainty: Report

Both executives have not discussed specific measures to keep TikTok running in the United States, the Journal reported, adding that Chew has kept ByteDance's senior leadership informed of the talks, with executives cautiously optimistic about finding a way forward.

ByteDance executives had been hedging their bets before the U.S. election, meeting with people close to Trump and with people close to Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, the report added.

Trump, who unsuccessfully tried to ban TikTok in 2020, has said if elected in November he would not allow TikTok to be barred.

Published - November 25, 2024 08:43 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / litigation and regulation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.