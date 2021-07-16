TikTok breaks into Facebook’s exclusive domain with 3 billion installs

TikTok has thrived despite threat of government bans in some countries.

Short-video app TikTok reaches 3 billion downloads globally across both App Store and Google Play. The ByteDance-owned app is the fifth non-game app to join a group that’s historically been the exclusive domain of Facebook, app intelligence firm Sensor Tower said in a blog.

All other four apps that crossed 3 billion installs are owned by the social networking giant - - WhatsApp, Messenger, Facebook, and Instagram. The data on installs is based on worldwide downloads, excluding pre-installed apps on smartphones.

Consumer spending in TikTok has now surpassed $2.5 billion globally. Tinder, Netflix, YouTube, and Tencent Video are the only other non-game apps that have generated more than $2.5 billion in consumer spending, according to data from Sensor Tower.

TikTok has thrived despite threat of government bans in some countries. Although the app was removed from India, its biggest market, TikTok’s popularity in the rest of the world has continued to grow.