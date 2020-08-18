TikTok aspires to set the record straight in U.S. with new online channels

The ByteDance-owned video-sharing service wants to address rumours and misinformation about it, and build trust with the TikTok community by delivering the facts via the new online avenues.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

TikTok on Monday launched a new website designed to serve as a new information hub, along with a new Twitter account for sharing real time news about the company.

“As an organization, we feel it is our duty to shine a light on the facts and set the record straight,” TikTok said in a statement.

The ByteDance-owned video-sharing service wants to address rumours and misinformation about it, and build trust with the TikTok community by delivering the facts via the new online avenues. The information available will be in its own words and in the words of leading experts across cybersecurity, media and academia, TikTok said.

TikTok’s new website is titled “The Last Sunny Corner of the Internet.” The site’s information hub has an “expert opinions” section with posts and articles from various media outlets and experts.

Its Twitter account has over 1,300 followers, and features company posts with articles and reports from online outlets.

TikTok’s new online mediums come after President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order banning the company in US.

“We will use our new information hub as a dedicated channel to provide the facts in real time,” TikTok said.

“We will continue to update the information hub, so that you have the facts at your fingertips.”