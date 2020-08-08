TikTok alternatives rise in US as Trump bans the Chinese app

During the week of July 27, collective installs of Triller, Byte, Dubsmash and Zynn was nearly 1.5 million, about 361% growth from the week of July 20.

TikTok alternatives have grown in the US as the Chinese app is given a 45-day deadline before the US ban comes into effect.

The app developed by ByteDance is being challenged with rise in downloads of alternatives like Triller, Byte, Dubsmash and Zynn, in the video-sharing app space.

New entrants like Clash, and established players like Instagram and Snapchat are also having a go, with new features to draw short-form content creators to their platforms.

Installs of TikTok alternatives. | Photo Credit: Sensor Tower

During the week of July 27, collective installs of Triller, Byte, Dubsmash and Zynn was nearly 1.5 million, about 361% growth from the week of July 20. During this time, Triller reached number one among the top free iPhone apps in 50 markets, including the U.S. on August 1, according to a recent report by analytics firm Sensor Tower.

Also, Triller had about 700,000 downloads, and Byte had about 1.2 million downloads in the US during the past month, according to data from app analytics firm App Annie.

Clash app's beta version was launched on July 24. Its users can record and share short 21-second videos, a feature similar to TikTok.

Instagram’s new Reels feature allows people to create and share TikTok-like short videos on its platform. And Snapchat’s new music feature can be used by short-form video creators.

Instagram Reels. | Photo Credit: Instagram

In addition, video-sharing apps like Snack Video and Likee, have made it to the top 10 non-game apps worldwide in July. Snack Video is ranked eight, with about 28.8 million installs in July on both App Store and Play Store, and placed above fellow video-sharing app Likee, according to Sensor Tower.

TikTok has dominated the video-sharing app space, and to date, has generated more than 2.3 billion installs globally from the App Store and Play Store, including Douyin for iOS in China, report said.

In July, TikTok’s US installs were about 6.3 million, a decline of over one million installs compared with June, on both App Store and Play Store. Worldwide installs of TikTok have dipped to 65.3 million from about 87 million, in comparison with June, according to data from Sensor Tower.