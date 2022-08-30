Three Indian cities placed more orders than the population of Canada, Swiggy finds

In the last 12 months Bangalore, Mumbai, and Hyderabad have placed more orders than the entire population of Canada

In the last 12 months Bangalore, Mumbai, and Hyderabad have placed more orders than the entire population of Canada found the Swiigy’s Instamart analysis | Photo Credit: Getty Images

In the last 12 months Bangalore, Mumbai, and Hyderabad have placed more orders than the entire population of Canada

Two years after introducing Swiggy Instamart, an instant delivery service, the company shared that it now has close to nine million lifetime users in more than 25 cities. The company shared that orders on Instamart ranged from ₹ 11,535 to ₹ 1 (thanks to offers).

Swiggy, in a press release, shared that the number of orders on its Instamart grew by 16 times between June 2021 - June 2022. With metro cities, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai placing the most orders

The company also shared that Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad saw the maximum orders for distress items. With sanitary napkins, menstrual cups and tampons taking the top spot with close to two million orders.

Orders for first-aid items witnessed an increase with close to 45,000 boxes of band-aids being ordered, online delivery of condoms increased by 570 times compared to the year before.

And while most orders for ice creams were placed after 10 PM, they increased by 42% between April-June. High demand for instant noodles was also witnessed in metro cities with over 5.6 million packets being delivered.

The company also delivered over 50 million orders of eggs over the past two years, with Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai ordereing an average of six million eggs each in the past year.

Over the past year, the platform delivered close to 62,000 tons of fruits and vegetables with 30 million orders for milk in the past two years.

Interestingly, cleaning products like bathroom cleaners, scrub pads and drain cleaners were ordered over two lakh times in the past year.