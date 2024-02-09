Three in five Indian finance professionals feel overwhelmed by technology: Report

February 09, 2024 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST

Three out of five Indian finance professionals feel overwhelmed by the pace of technology impacting their job. But 79% feel that AI will enable them to add more value in the future. And four in five want their employers to provide them with more training on technology, according to a study by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

The study found that employers are excited by the opportunity offered by AI with 79% believing it will enable finance professionals to add more value. But three out of five employees are still concerned about its relentless pace of change.

Global economic strains continue to place huge pressure on talent attraction and retention. 78% will ask their employer for a pay rise in 2024 – but 57% believe they will have to leave their organisation to get one.

Hybrid working is slowly gaining traction, but big mismatches remain between what employees want and what employers demand. 75% of employees say it’s their preferred arrangement but many employers continue to insist on full-time office working arrangements.

Additionally, mental health remains a major challenge with 63% of the respondents saying their mental health suffers because of work pressures, and almost half still feeling their employer doesn’t consider mental health to be a priority.

“The shortage of talent and cost of meeting pay rise demands, together with the many job opportunities available to professional accountants, mean that attracting and retaining talent presents a huge ongoing challenge for employers. So, it’s unsurprising that the number of respondents planning to move away from their organisations remains high”, Jamie Lyon, Global Head of Skills, Sectors, Technology at ACCA said.

The study is based on responses from around 10,000 professional accountants from 157 countries including India, USA, UK and China.

