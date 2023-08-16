Threat actors targeting children using fake rewards in popular games: Report

August 16, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST

Threat actors are using popular game titles like Fortnite and Roblox to lure children into downloading malicious apps, malware and submitting personal details in exchange for fake rewards.

Hijacked websites or vulnerabilities in the backend of websites are used by threat actors to upload malicious PDF files to the website. These documents are designed to show up in search engine results and promote free skins and other in-game purchases to users, a report from Wired said.

Threat actors were also found to be using cheap streams of popular movies like Barbie and Oppenheimer to lure users into downloading malicious files.

When users click on malicious PDFs, they can be pushed through multiple websites which eventually direct them to scam landing pages, many of which were aimed at luring children.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

On the scam landing page, users are requested to either sign up for another service or enter their personal information to unlock free game coins and other paraphernalia. This information is then utilised to launch further attacks on users, thereby compromising their security.

A security researcher, tracking websites that have been hijacked or compromised by threat actors to push scam offers and promotions, says the activity can be linked back to the activities of affiliate users of one advertising company.

The company, he says, acts as a service that sends web traffic to a range of online advertisers, allowing individuals to sign up and use its systems. Websites with .gov, .org, and .edu domains are also being targeted.

While such scams are not new, users are advised to exercise caution when clicking on links, avoid visiting unverified websites, and not share personal l information in lieu of offers or promotional content.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.