Threads working to let people message each other: Report

Threads wants to let users send messages to one another directly, said Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri

July 31, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:49 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Threads, launched in July, saw around 100 million sign-ups within a week of its launch [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Threads, Meta’s text-based social media app seen as an answer to the Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter), is working on new features, including a way to let users message each other directly.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said, this was one of several other short-term priorities for the app, in an interview with Washington Post on Saturday.

ALSO READ
Meta's Threads could lure ads from Twitter but it's early days, analysts say

Threads, launched in July, saw around 100 million sign-ups within a week of its launch. During this time, Twitter was limiting the number of tweet views for its users. However, Threads lacked a keyword search functionality, a DM (direct message) feature, and the interface itself was tied to a user’s Instagram account. It also collected intimate user data, according to app store notices.

Mosseri said the platform, in the future, will prioritise enabling users to grow “follow” lists, improving content algorithms, adding a messaging feature, and adding a timeline with only posts from accounts that users follow.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The option to switch between a feed with posts from recommended creators on Threads and a feed with only posts from accounts a user is following, is still being rolled out.

During the interview, Mosseri said that Threads was developed and launched in around seven months as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg felt the time was ripe to capitalise on Twitter’s difficulties by releasing a competing app.

While Zuckerberg reportedly wanted Threads to be launched in January this year, Mosseri pushed for a more flexible timeline in order to assemble a team.

The initial launch triggered enthusiastic sign-ups but daily user numbers soon lagged, though Mosseri said this was part of the stabilisation process, as per the report.

When Threads was released, Twitter lawyer Alex Spiro accused Meta’s product of being a “copycat” app and threatened Meta with legal action.

