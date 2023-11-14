HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Threads updated with separate deletion feature, more visibility for Instagram and Facebook users

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announced that Threads users will soon be able to delete their account without deleting their Instagram account as well

November 14, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Threads has recorded around 100 million sign-ups within a year of launching, despite not being released in the European Union due to regulatory uncertainties [File]

Threads has recorded around 100 million sign-ups within a year of launching, despite not being released in the European Union due to regulatory uncertainties [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri shared on Tuesday that Threads users will soon be able to delete their account without also deleting their Instagram in the process.

In order to delete Meta’s text-based app, users will have to find their settings, go to the ‘Account’ folder, choose ‘Delete or Deactivate Profile,’ and then select deletion.

Mosseri also announced that Facebook and Instagram users will be shown content from Threads, but said Meta is rolling out a setting to let Threads users exclude their posts from this form of cross-platform posting.

ALSO READ
Threads Review | Meta’s new app wears Twitter’s skin but lacks its teeth

In response to askers who wanted to grow their following on Threads, the Instagram chief recommended replying to other users’ posts and getting into conversations instead of simply posting material.

He also said that Meta was “actively exploring” an API option for Threads.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

However, Mosseri seemed reluctant to move ahead with a separate Direct Message (DM) option for Threads users, instead pointing to Instagram’s DM system. Users have to create their Threads account through Instagram.

“We’re not building DMs into Threads,” he told another Threads user on Tuesday.

Mosseri last week announced some new features for the web version of Threads. These included more adjustment options for alt text attached to videos and photos, copy/paste or drag/drop options for media attachments to posts, the ability to add multiple posts to a thread before publishing it, and the ability to see quotes and reposts by clicking the views/likes on a post.

Threads has recorded around 100 million sign-ups within a year of launching, despite not being released in the European Union due to regulatory uncertainties.

However, user activity on Threads sharply fell in the first few weeks as a number of features - such as hashtags and keyword searches - were not shipped along with the initial app launch.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / social networking

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.