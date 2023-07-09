Threads | A new digital town square

July 09, 2023 01:57 am | Updated July 08, 2023 09:40 pm IST

From most conceivable perspectives, it does not look like Elon Musk needs help in imploding Twitter. But Mark Zuckerberg seems to be lending a helping hand any way.

On June 6, Instagram-parent company Meta launched Threads, an app that seeks to take over the microblogging space that Twitter had dominated for over a decade. Threads provides a linear interface very similar to Twitter — text updates, links, images and video clips from those you follow along with algorithmically promoted posts, accompanied by the familiar like, comment and repost buttons. Since Meta is well-versed in the art of strangling competition by copying products and letting network effects do the rest, this new app would not have seen much sweat of their brow.

Network effects is why Threads could be the real Twitter killer among the many microblogging sites that have popped up in the wake of the Musk fiasco. Meta has a potential 2.35-billion-strong userbase for Threads as Instagram users can easily join the new platform and follow the same people or accounts. Since people join social media more to connect to other people than for new features, Threads has added over 70 million users in a matter of two days.

Meta’s cannons include not just the readymade userbase, but also its advertiser base. High-paying advertisers are fleeing Twitter as its new owner Musk executes a series of seemingly random turns and U-turns on content and business policy. According to reports, Twitter’s U.S. ad revenue fell by 59% during a five-week period in April-May this year. Meta, which controls over a fifth of the global digital advertising market, is not going to have much difficulty in monetising Threads. Threads also inherits Meta’s paid verification system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Track record

Meta, however, brings with it some heavy baggage: it does not have the best track record in ensuring the safety and privacy of its users. Threads joins the Facebook-parent company’s portfolio of massive social media platforms, including WhatsApp, from where it harvests behavioural data on billions of people for pinpointed targeting of advertising and content. As political and communal polarisation worsened in many countries and mental health issues rose sharply among teenage social media users, Meta has been accused of stoking the flames through its content and ad recommendations that are focused on generating engagement — which often translates to enragement.

The unnerving ability of behemoths such as Meta, Google and Amazon to influence user behaviour and control competition have led to legal scrutiny and legislative control in many countries. Meta is yet to launch Threads in the EU as it is reportedly awaiting legal clarity on how the new platform sits with the Digital Markets Act. The DMA controls how user data from the EU can be shared across platforms — the way Threads shares with Instagram — to prevent big players from using dominance to kill competition.

With Threads, Meta may be forced to deal with some things that it has been actively trying to avoid in recent years — politics and news. As it became the primary source of news for many in the U.S. and across the world, Facebook faced criticism of political bias from the Right and accusations of spreading misinformation from the Left. After the roller coaster ride of the Trump years — coming to a head with the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol — Facebook’s announced that its algorithms will be tuned to throttle political posts. “Politics has kind of had a way of creeping into everything,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at that time, adding that users were sick of politics.

Twitter, meanwhile, thrives on politics but often descends to its cruder forms -- an aspect that has reportedly exacerbated under Elon Musk’s ownership. If Threads hopes to replace Twitter as the de facto public square on political and social issues among a small, albeit influential, section of society, Meta needs to learn to live with political debate — and do a better job at moderation than Twitter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.