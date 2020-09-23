This wireless suit can track running posture, body temperature

23 September 2020 16:57 IST

This device is an upgrade to wearables like FitBit and Apple Watch

A newly developed wireless smart suit can help athletes track their physiological data, including posture, running gait and body temperature. The suit will collect data from multiple sensors at different points on the athlete’s body while they workout outdoors.

Researchers at National University of Singapore (NUS) built the gadget with a pattern of web-like threads to relay electromagnetic signals from a nearby smartphone to sensors attached to the body.

The NUS team claims their suit is an upgrade from wearables like FitBit and Apple Watch, which only collects data from a single point on a human body.

Advertising

Advertising

Custom-made sensors placed at specific points on the smart suit transmits data to the athlete’s smartphone using near-field communication (NFC), eliminating the need for batteries and significantly reducing the suit’s weight.

Also Read | Fitbit Sense Smartwatch gets FDA approval for ECG app

The wearable suit can constantly monitor an athlete’s spinal posture to provide real-time data with minimal impact on their performance, the NUS team stated.

Most smartphones can be paired with the suit, and their display screen will be used to flash sensor data, it added.