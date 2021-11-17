This virtual card creates single-use number unlike fixed number in credit or debit cards

The virtual card reduces the risk of payment fraud by removing confidential consumer credit/debit card data from the payment network.

Manipal Technologies in association with Miri Systems have created Virtual cards which are based on a patented process of creating a single-use dynamic number that looks and functions like a credit/debit card number.

Original sensitive card numbers are replaced by dynamic numbers and cannot be used by a hacker to make additional transactions.

Abhay Gupte, MD and CEO of Manipal Technologies interacted with The Hindu on this newest entrant to the rapidly growing digital banking segment. He spoke about the working of the new technology and how it is gaining significant traction due to its ease of usage and the safety it offers to prevent fraudulent transactions.

Edited excerpts of the interview below:

Can you please tell us what exactly is a virtual card and how does it work?

Gupte: Virtual Card is a quick, easy-to-use and highly secured way of making payments for e-commerce and contactless transactions.

It works like any other debit or credit card transaction. However, the card is based on a patented process that creates a single-use dynamic number that changes for each transaction unlike the number in a debit or credit card that remains the same for all transactions.

Users can generate the Virtual Card through a mobile app at the click of a button at the time of transaction and submit it for payment processing as per convenience.

How can this service reduce fraud transactions?

Gupte: Virtual cards create a dynamic, temporary use number that corresponds to a physical debit or credit card. Fraudsters do not have access to the real number as the actual number stays off-grid and different numbers are generated for each transaction.

The dynamic number can also be generated offline, providing zero third-party access to the algorithm of the number generated. User's confidential credit or debit card data is also removed from the payment network.

Even a lost or stolen phone cannot pose risks of debit or credit card misuse as the application is secured by PIN and the algorithm self-destructs on the third failed attempt.

Can you please give us some use cases?

Gupte: Manipal’s Virtual Card solution is ideal for e-commerce transactions, contactless POS transactions, card-less ATM withdrawal.

Banks can also customise their communication with personalised content through virtual cards for promotions.

Which banks can avail this service?

Gupte: Any card issuer (debit/credit/pre-paid cards) willing to offer a safe, secure, and convenient solution to their customer can avail the service.

Through this, banks can provide flexibility to their cardholders by generating virtual cards at their will. The physical card or original card remains in control of the bank and customer.

How will the technology benefit banks?

Gupte: The technology will help banks to mitigate risk, gain market share, and increase transaction volume and revenue.

Banks can also save costs on card printing, logistics, and operations. This will reduce the bank’s carbon footprint by eliminating plastic and paper.

The solution can be rolled out to customers quickly and reissuance is also instantaneous.

Consumers are also eager for a secure, simple, and easy-to-use payment method.

What is the current trend on virtual cards?

Gupte: The virtual cards market was valued at $188.61 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $739.77 billion by 2025 growing 21.56% annually. With the growth in the adoption of digitised payments the virtual cards market is on the rise.

The pandemic has also forced us to adapt to digital transactions as hard surfaces like plastic or paper can be potential carriers of the virus. Increase in cybercrimes and online frauds have also accelerated its acceptance.

Credit card fraud has seen unprecedented growth in recent months and is one of the fastest-growing forms of identity theft. Reports of credit card fraud jumped 104% in early 2020 from 2019.

Do you think Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities have been a major boost for the growth of digital transactions in India?

Gupte: Though the pandemic, tier 2 and tier 3 cities have seen a massive growth in the adoption of digital transactions. This has led to several malicious activities, especially among the unaware users, creating a dire need to introduce such technology.

