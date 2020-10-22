Watch | This tool tells you how people feel online

22 October 2020 11:32 IST

This tool uses Twitter's messages to determine how people are feeling online in real-time.

Hedonometer, a tool developed by researchers at the University of Vermont, tells you how happy or sad people feel online. It collects and analyses messages from social media, especially Twitter, and determines the real-time levels of happiness.

The team chose Twitter as a source as it provides a massive pool of real-time data. Its user base also represents a strong social signal. The team is also involved in projects that uses the hedonometer to characterise happiness variations with respect to geography, network topology, demographics, and socio-economic data.

Advertising

Advertising