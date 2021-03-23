This surveillance firm says it can track nearly any car on Earth

23 March 2021 15:12 IST

The US-based company claims of having access to over 15 billion vehicle locations around the world every month as of now.

A surveillance firm Ulysses says it can remotely geolocate vehicles in every country, except in North Korea and Cuba, on a near real-time basis.

Ulysses Group provides telematic-based location intelligence in both real- and historical-time formats.

Vehicle telematics is the data transmitted from the vehicle to the automaker or OEM through embedded communication systems in the car.

Among several other data points like speed, idling time, vehicle faults, fuel consumption which are captured in the telematics data, vehicle location data is transmitted continuously on a real time basis while the vehicle is operating.

The data can be used to geolocate and track time sensitive mobile targets that Ulysses believes can enhance military intelligence and operations.

It can also offer help to tip and cue other sensors, identify networks, and enhance situational awareness among many other applications.

There are around 10 crore vehicles manufactured around the world every year which are increasingly connected to the manufacturer, according to Ulysses.

It also estimates that by 2025, 100% of the new cars will be connected at some level, each transmitting more than 25 petabytes of data per hour.