This racing car simulator costs as much as a Tesla Model S

Aston Martin on Monday revealed a luxury esports simulator, AMR-C01 for drivers who want to compete in the virtual or the real world. It costs as much as a Tesla Model S car.
The car-maker has partnered with Curv Racing Simulators for the project, and has said the simulator is first of its kind to be offered by the British marque.
Designed by Aston Martin and engineered by Curv, the AMR-C01 has a lightweight carbon fibre frame that mirrors the seating position to that of Aston Martin Valkyrie.
The front of the simulator’s bodywork is shaped to invoke the signature Aston Martin Racing grille which also adds to the sporting look of the simulator. It is hand-assembled by Curv Racing Simulators and is equipped with latest Assetto Corsa software.
“Although the simulator isn’t a car, it is inspired by our racing cars,” Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman said. “It needed to exude the same elegance, boasting the same dynamic lines and balance of proportions as any Aston Martin with a racing lineage.”
Curv Racing Simulators is led by Aston Martin works driver, Darren Turner, who is a simulator specialist with over 20 years’ experience in cutting edge Formula 1 simulation.
“We modelled the driving position on the Aston Martin Valkyrie so users of AMR-C01 can get the full hypercar experience,” Turner said.
The company is making only 150 examples with each one priced at a whopping £57,500 plus tax, about $74,000. First deliveries are on schedule to take place in Q4 2020.
