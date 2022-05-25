This luxury yacht can sail on both water and air

The yacht has a 750 square metres luxury detachable dwelling that looks like a flying hotel.

The yacht can land on both ground and water and even in places previously unimagined | Photo Credit: AirYacht

The yacht has a 750 square metres luxury detachable dwelling that looks like a flying hotel.

AirYacht SA, a Switzerland-based company, has created a luxury yacht that can sail on both water and air.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The company has made flying a luxury boat a reality. It has achieved the feat of flying the equivalent of a 60m yacht on a 200 m long airship, the company said in its website.

The yacht has a 750 square metres luxury detachable dwelling that looks like a flying hotel. The airship can fly at a speed of up to 50 knots or 93 km per hour.

People onboarding the Yacht can sail above the earth and enjoy fantastic views. The yacht can land on both ground and water and even in places previously unimagined.

AirYacht SA, the company founded by 2 engineers will develop, produce and deliver exclusive AirYachts to their customers on orders. A complete maintenance program will also be managed by the company and its partners worldwide.

Orders are open, and the first delivery is planned for the end of 2026, the company said on its website.