Watch: This is the world's largest digital camera

15 September 2020 17:58 IST

A video on the world's largest digital camera that can capture a portion of the sky about the size of 40 full moons.

Researchers at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in Menlo Park took the first 3200-megapixel digital photos, the largest ever taken in a single shot.

The size of the images is such that it would take 378 4K ultra-high definition TV screens to display one picture in full size. The resolution is so high that a person could see a golf ball from 15 miles away.

The camera will be installed at Rubin Observatory in Chile, where it will produce panoramic images of the complete Southern sky – one panorama every few nights for 10 years.