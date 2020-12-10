This app lets people talk with their eyes

10 December 2020 10:21 IST

Google has rolled out ‘Look to Speak’ app that lets people use their eyes to choose pre-written phrases from their phone to speak out loud.

The app is designed to make communication easier for people with speech and motor impairments. Users can look left or right to select what they want to say from a list of phrases, which will be read aloud. If they look up, the app snoozes or cancels the selected option.

The app allows users to personalise words and phrases, and lets them share their authentic voice. However, the editing of the phrases require manual tapping on the device’s screen.

Google said the eye gaze sensitivity settings can be adjusted, and all of the data is private and never leaves the phone.

Look to Speak uses the device’s front camera to locate where the user is looking. The app works only if the front-facing camera can see the user’s eyes. The device should be placed in front of the user’s face, slightly below eye level, to give the camera a better chance of seeing their eyes clearly.

Additionally, the device should be mounted securely, not held in hand, to ensure that it stays in the correct position and minimises any accidental movement.

Users need to look all the way to the left, right, and up for the app to register a gaze as deliberate. Simply looking at the edges of the screen might not be enough. Besides, they need to hold each gaze- left, right, or up — long enough for the app to register it. Once ‘sound feedback’ is enabled, a ‘ping’ will alert the users that the action has been registered.

The gaze directions can be customised as per the user’s preference. Actions such as the off-screen distance, the duration of the gaze can be set to suit the requirement of the user.

Look to Speak is a ‘Start with One’ project on the “Experiments with Google” platform. Other experiments on the platform include a never-ending music video app containing songs from Billie Ellish’s Bad guy and a web tool that allows users to create machine learning models without any sort of coding.

The app is now available on devices running Android 9.0 and above, including Android One.