This app can locate EV charging points in India

In the future, the app will enable EV owners to check real-time availability of EV charging stations, book slots and pay for EV charging using Wallet, UPI, Net Banking, or Debit/Credit Cards.

EV plug, a new home-grown app can help users locate the nearest EV charging stations.

It is India’s first, independent aggregator app for EV charging stations with over 1000 verified listings across more than 60 cities in India.

The Delhi-based start-up believes that there is a dire need among EV owners to search on a single platform for verified listings of EV charging stations, as the EV charging infrastructure grows in India.

“We expect the market to be flooded with EVs across categories and by default EV charging stations. However, it’s going to be multiple decades before we reach a situation similar to diesel and petrol where one can be assured of finding one station within a few KMs. EV Plugs, exactly addresses this," said Manish Narang, co-founder, EV Plugs.

EV owners can install the app, choose their vehicles and find EV charging points compatible with their electric vehicles.

The app will provide directions from the current location of users to the selected charging station.

Users can also add EV charging points, photos,descriptions and provide ratings to these stations.

EV owners can access the free app across both iOS and android and the web-based one is available at www.evplugs.co.in

The app covers EV charging stations from brands like EESL, Tata Power, Statiq, Magenta, Ather.